StoneX Group Inc. Takes $6.84 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,626 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

