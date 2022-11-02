StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.