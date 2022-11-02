Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.25

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.25 and traded as low as $28.18. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 33,463 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

