Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $218.13. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

