Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.