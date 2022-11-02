Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.70

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.70 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 334,452 shares.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.64 million and a PE ratio of -15.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

