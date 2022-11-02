Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $32,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,156 shares of company stock worth $5,960,777 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNDX stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

