Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.66. Talkspace shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 299,855 shares trading hands.

Talkspace Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Equities analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,938.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,139.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 5,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.