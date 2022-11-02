Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

