TD Securities Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $6.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

AUY stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.