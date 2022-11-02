Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $31.35 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

