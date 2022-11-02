Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.
TECK opened at $31.35 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
