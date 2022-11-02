Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK. Barclays boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.