Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $31.35 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

