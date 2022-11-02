TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 60.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 184.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

