Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.50 ($20.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telenet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $6.53 on Monday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.