Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Terex stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $51.45.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

