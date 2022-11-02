Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TEX opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Terex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Terex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Terex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

