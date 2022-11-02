TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.99. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $116.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

