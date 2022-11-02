The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 273.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $3,319,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

