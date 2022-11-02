The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $390.65

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.65 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 388.40 ($4.69). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 389.50 ($4.71), with a volume of 1,045,221 shares.

The City of London Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,770.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.70.

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.18%.

Insider Transactions at The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The City of London Investment Trust news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,493.26 ($1,804.33).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

