The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.25. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 7,833 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.