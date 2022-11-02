The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

