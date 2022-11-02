The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $85.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.