The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.71

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.71 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.26). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,287,531 shares changing hands.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 525.71.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.
Insider Transactions at The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.