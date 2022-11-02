The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.71

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.71 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.26). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,287,531 shares changing hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 525.71.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($12,397.29).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

