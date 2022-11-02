The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.55

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $7.45. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 16,507 shares changing hands.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,157,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 313,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

