The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

