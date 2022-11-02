TPG (TPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

TPG Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.