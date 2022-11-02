Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.35

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.35 and traded as low as $49.70. Trend Micro shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 36,135 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Trading Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.