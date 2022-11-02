Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.35

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.35 and traded as low as $49.70. Trend Micro shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 36,135 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.05 million. Analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

