Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.78.

NYSE TREX opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Trex by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,080,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

