Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

NYSE TPH opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

