Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.26. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 5,071 shares.
Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26.
About Trillium Gold Mines
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
