TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TRUE opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 117.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

