Truist Financial Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $160.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

CFR opened at $156.53 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,074 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

