Truist Financial Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $335.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE KNSL opened at $323.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $325.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.37 and a 200-day moving average of $247.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
