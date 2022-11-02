Truist Financial Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $106.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

BAH stock opened at $108.15 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.1% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

