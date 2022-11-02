TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of TSP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 25.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 33.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

