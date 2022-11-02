TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,985,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after acquiring an additional 544,003 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

