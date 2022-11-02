TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.11.

TuSimple stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

