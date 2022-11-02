TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TuSimple by 295.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.