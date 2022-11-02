U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.50

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as low as C$6.47. U.S. Financials Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

U.S. Financials Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50.

U.S. Financials Income Fund Company Profile

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

