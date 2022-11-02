U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on USPH. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

