UBS Group Reiterates “€2.00” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.50 ($2.55) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Aroundtown Stock Up 1.7 %

AT1 stock opened at €2.04 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of €6.35 ($6.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.33.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

