Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $89.56.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

