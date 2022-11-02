Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT Lowered to €65.00

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $81.28.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

(Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.