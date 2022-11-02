Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT Lowered to €65.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $81.28.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

