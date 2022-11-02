Unity Software (U) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Unity Software has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.9 %

U opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

U has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,666,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,344,000 after acquiring an additional 478,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

