Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 896,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Insurance stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.