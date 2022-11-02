Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.67

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$1.79. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 35,565 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Ur-Energy Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$385.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
