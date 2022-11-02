Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

