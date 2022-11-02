US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,334 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jabil were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 198.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,878 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

