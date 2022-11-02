US Bancorp DE Acquires 14,031 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after acquiring an additional 678,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

